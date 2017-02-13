EVN ensures electricity supply for IPs

EVNNPC delegation works at Samsung's factory in Bac Ninh (Source: ENVNPC)

– The Electricity of Vietnam’s Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has devised measures to ensure a stable electricity supply for industrial parks (IPs), according to EVNNPC Chairman Thieu Kim Quynh.The corporation is responsible for ensuring electricity supply for all IPs in 27 northern provinces, including the dozens of IPs in the northern province of Bac Ninh.Quynh said the NPC held a working session with Samsung Vietnam group recently on electricity supply for its two affiliations - Samsung Electronics Vietnam (SEV) and Samsung Display Vietnam (SDV), which are under construction in Bac Ninh’s Yen Phong IP.The two Samsung facilities have strict requirements on non-stop power supply to ensure their operation, so the NPC is working on upgrading transformer stations and grids to meet the requirements.In January, the EVNNPC sent working teams to review the implementation of several power supply projects in Nam Dinh and Bac Ninh provinces.In Bac Ninh, the team reviewed the construction of the 110kV Yen Phong 5 transformer station and extension lines, and the project to enhance the transmission capability of the Bac Ninh – Dong Anh line.These projects were carried out in 2016 and are set to be completed in 2017 to meet the power demand of local IPs.According to the EVNNPC, the Yen Phong 5 transformer station will be put into operation on February 28.The facility is expected to provide stable power for Samsung Display, Samsung Electronics and other investors in the industrial park, while easing the load on other transformer stations in summer.-VNA