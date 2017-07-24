This business is one of more than 1,000 foreign enterprises granted investment licences in Vietnam in the first six months of 2017. Notably, this is a research and deployment project, expecting to bring high added value to the country’s economy.

Outstanding efforts in improving the investment and business environment, especially improvements in administrative procedures, have helped Vietnam become an attractive destination for foreign investors.

FDI poured into Vietnam reached more than 19 billion USD in the first half of this year, a new peak of the country’s FDI attraction.

2017 is expect to establish new records in FDI attraction, especially after official visits to the US and Japan by the Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The visits with the participation of big Vietnamese enterprises are expected to link Vietnamese businesses to foreign partners and draw foreign investors to Vietnam./.