Two among first international visitors arrive in Da Nang. (Source: VNA)



Da Nang (VNA) – A flight from Hong Kong with 172 passengers landed at Da Nang International Airport on January 28, bringing first tourists to the central city on the first day of the Lunar New Year.



On the same day, cruise ship Taishan with 900 passengers on board haboured at Tien Sa port, bringing first visitors to Da Nang by sea.



The ship’s passengers have two days to go sightseeing some interesting places in the central city as well as to tour Hue city in Thua Thien-Hue province and Quang Nam province



On the Lunar New Year holiday, Da Nang will welcome other ships such as Genting Dream and SS Virgo.



Tourism has been the key economic sector in Da Nang in recent years with the annual increase in the number of tourists to the city.



In 2016, the city welcomed 5.51 million tourists, including 1.67 million international visitors, and generated 16 trillion VND (717 million USD) in revenue.



So far, there have had 20 international air routes to Da Nang. The Da Nang international airport served 8.78 million passengers in 2016.



Meanwhile, the number of passenger ships arriving in Da Nang ports has increased in recent years. In 2016, the city welcomed 58 ships with 81,271 tourists, up 3.6 times from the previous years.-VNA