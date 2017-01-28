Prime Minister pays Tet visit to Da Nang

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc conveys New Year greetings to officials and locals​ of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc conveyed Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officials and locals of Da Nang during his visit to the central city on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year.Congratulating the city on its attainments in 2016, the Government leader expressed hope that Da Nang will make greater success in the Year of the Rooster, contributing to completing the 12th National Party Congress’s resolution.Da Nang should continue proving itself as a worth-living and peaceful tourism city, while seeking measures to make more obvious breakthroughs to show its strength in not only tourism but also in production and high technology, promoting its role as growth driver of the region, he said.The PM suggested that Da Nang reform its management methods to optimise and attract high quality human resources, while concentrating on Party building.Highlighting that hosting the APEC Summit 2017 is one of the major tasks of the city this year, he held that this is a chance for Da Nang to promote its image and attract foreign investment.Visiting and extending New Year wishes to armed forces of Da Nang, including Public Security, Fire Rescue Police, Border Guard and Military forces, the PM said that the force should strictly keep discipline to avoid self-evolution and self-transformation.Each official and soldier should take the pioneer role in fighting corruption, he said, adding that local armed forces should work hard to ensure security, traffic safety, food safety and social welfare in the city, especially during the APEC Summit Week 2017.The same day, the Government leader also visited the Party, authorities and people in Da Nang’s Hai Chau district to wish them a happy New Year.-VNA