President Tran Dai Quang visits on-duty forces on Eve night

President Tran Dai Quang presents Tet gifts to doctors at the Saint Paul General Hospital in Hanoi. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang on January 27 visited and extended New Year wishes to forces who were on duty on the Eve night of the Year of the Rooster.



Via live television, the President were briefed on security in Lai Chau, Gia Lai and Kien Giang provinces, HCM City and Hanoi.



The localities said that they dispatched thousands of security employees to ensure security and order and safety, including in remote areas, during the New Year days.



President Quang highly appreciated the sense of responsibility of the security force on duty and recommended them to have effective plans to handle emergencies.



Visiting and extending New Year wishes to the Party, authorities and people of Hanoi, he congratulated the Party, authorities and people of Hanoi on their achievements over the past year.



The President also visited Saint Paul Hospital and praised efforts and results the hospital’s staff have made in the last year, while presenting gifts to patients who were being treated in the hospital.



President Quang met environmental workers who were on duty at the Lenin square in Dien Bien Phu street and the police of Ly Thai To ward, Hoan Kiem district who were on duty in Dinh Tien Hoang street.-VNA