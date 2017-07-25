An airplane of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Airlines and the Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) rescheduled their services to and from airports in the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Quang Binh on July 25 due to tropical storm Sonca.National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced it cancelled eight flights, including VN1266, VN1267, VN1268 and VN1269 connecting HCM City and Vinh Airport (Nghe An), VN1714, VN1715 between Hanoi and Vinh and VN1270 and VN1271 between HCM City and Tho Xuan Airport (Thanh Hoa), while flights VN1264 and VN1265 between HCM City and Vinh will take-off 2 hours 45 minutes earlier.VASCO also halted flights 0V8591 and 0V8590 between Hanoi and Dong Hoi Airport (Quang Binh). Alternative flights will take off on the next day, July 26.The two airlines will monitor weather conditions and inform passengers of any more changes. They also recommended passengers keep an eye on the weather forecast to plan their travel.Further information is available on www.vietnamairlines.com or by calling booking agencies and the customer service centre at 1900 1100.-VNA