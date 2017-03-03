Food security high on agenda of SOM1’s second session

A delegate of the Republic of Korea speaks at the first APEC Senior Officials' Meeting on March 2 (Photo: VNA)

– The First APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM1) entered its second working day in the south central province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city on March 3 with a series of issues high on the agenda, including food security and clime change.

During the course of the session, delegates from 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum are scheduled to discuss the implementation of the Framework for Multi-Year APEC Programme on Food Security and Climate Change, and the APEC Strategic Framework on Rural-Urban Development to Strengthen Food Security and Inclusive Growth.

They will also discuss the role of food markets in enhancing food security in the region as well as next steps to prepare for the APEC Post-2020 Vision.

The delegates are expected to hear the Budget and Management Committee (BMC) Chair’s report on the outcomes of its first meeting and the committee’s priorities for APEC 2017.

The APEC Executive Director is scheduled to present the APEC Secretariat’s Strategic Plan for 2017-2019, Operational Plan for 2017 and a paper on communication, while the Chair of the Policy Support Unit (PSU) Board is to update on the PSU’s work programme.

Also, the delegates will discuss Australia/Canada’s proposal on project reforms.

Following the session, Deputy Foreign Minister, APEC 2017 SOM Chair Bui Thanh Son will chair a press conference to inform about the outcomes of SOM1.

The APEC forum includes 21 members, namely Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.-VNA