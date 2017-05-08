Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Abdurrahman M. Fachir and Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Hoang Anh Tuan (Source: VNA)

– The Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia and the Indonesia – Vietnam Friendship Association (IVFA) jointly organised a forum to connect the two nations’ enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 8.The event was attended by Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Abdurrahman M. Fachir, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Hoang Anh Tuan, IVFA President Budiarsa Sastrawinata, and representatives from businesses of both countries.It offered an opportunity for the enterprises to meet and share trade-investment experience and information, thus promoting the bilateral economic cooperation.Addressing the function, the host Deputy Foreign Minister highlighted the traditional relationship between Vietnam and Indonesia, which was founded by late President Sukarno and late President Ho Chi Minh, has been upgraded to a strategic partnership.He also expressed his hope that the two nations, with the biggest population in the region, will continue being active members of ASEAN, contributing to realising the bloc’s targets and maintaining the stability and prosperity in the region.The two governments need to strengthen cooperation, promote trade and people-to-people exchange, as well as tap their strengths to overcome difficulties and raise bilateral relations to a new height.Le Hong Minh, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Indonesia updated participants on incentives offered by Vietnamese localities in terms of tax, salary, offices renting.Indonesian firms have recognised investment potential in the 90-million-people Vietnamese market with a high economic growth rate, Ambassador Hoang Anh Tuan, said, adding that many Indonesian businesses have found business and investment opportunities in Vietnam.-VNA