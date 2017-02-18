Four officials arrested on embezzlement charges

Trinh Xuan Thanh, former Vice Chairman of Hau Giang provincial People’s Committee and former chairman of the PVC (Photo: VNA)



- The investigative police under the Ministry of Public Security announced on February 16 they had begun criminal proceedings against five people, including four former State officials, for embezzlement in the criminal case at PetroVietnam Construction Corporation (PVC).Four of them were held on remand.The action was taken as the police expanded investigations into violations of State regulations on economic management resulting in serious consequences and property embezzlement at PVC which involves Trinh Xuan Thanh, former Vice Chairman of Hau Giang provincial People’s Committee and former chairman of the company.Four of the arrested include three former officials of the Management Board of Vung Ang-Quang Trach Project, a sub-division under PVC.They are Luong Van Hoa, 37, former director, Le Xuan Khanh, 41, head of General Economic Affairs Department, and Nguyen Ly Hai, 53, head of Technical Department.Another is Nguyen Thanh Quynh, 44, Director of the Technology Board of Central Corporation.The only person who was not detained but put under house arrest was Le Thi Anh Hoa, 38, Director of Quynh Hoa Co. Ltd.Last year, police initiated criminal proceedings against Trinh Xuan Thanh for alleged violations of State regulations on economic management which led to losses of about 3.3 trillion VND (142 million USD) of PVC under his leadership.The police also issued an international arrest warrant for Thanh as he fled the country to avoid conviction.A number of former executive officials of PVC, including former Director General and former member of its Board of Directors Vu Duc Thuan, Deputy Director General Nguyen Manh Tien, and former Chief Accountant Pham Tien Dat have also been arrested.-VNA