A performance of Japan's tea making way. Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)

- The fourth Vietnam – Japan cultural exchange festival kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 28, bringing together over 100 artists from 60 art troupes from the two countries.The artists are scheduled to introduce both the traditional and contemporary culture of Vietnam and Japan through their artistic performances at three shows to be held every evening during the three-day the event.A wide range of products from the two countries including technological devices, fine arts, household appliances, cuisine and tourist products will be showcased at 150 booths during the festival. The festival also includes a seminar on tourism promotion, film screenings and a friendly football match.The event aims to strengthen the mutual understanding and friendship between Da Nang city and Japan, thus contributing to bolstering the strategic Vietnam – Japan cooperation./.