FPT wins major IT contract in Myanmar

Staff of FPT Myanmar pose for a photo (Source: FPT)

- Vietnamese IT giant FPT Corporation has been selected by Myanmar to implement a 11.3 million USD project that is part of a programme to modernise the nation’s public finance system.FPT beat 12 competitors from China, India, Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar to bag the biggest IT project of the Myanmar government thus far.The project is also the biggest World Bank funded IT project in the country, FPT officials said.FPT’s success in a highly competitive market reflects the rising capabilities and recognition of Vietnamese IT companies. It opens the door for the company to future co-operation projects in public finance.The project will be implemented by two FPT members, FPT Information System and FPT Myanmar.The Vietnamese firm will be in charge of supply, installation and commissioning of pre-fabricated data center facilities in Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon for Myanmar’s Ministry of Planning and Finance.FPT Myanmar chairman Duong Dung Trieu said: “FPT understands the importance of applying experiences gained from successful implementation in Vietnam to help customers in other developing countries address their similar problems. In fact, a number of million dollar projects in Bangladesh and Myanmar are being undertaken and successfully carried out by us.“Winning this contract once again proves that FPT’s globalisation strategy for developing markets is on the right track. We are determined that all FPT members will have a presence in Myanmar by 2020 so that all made-by-FPT solutions can be used by our Myanmar customers.”Earlier, FPT had implemented several of key projects in Myanmar, including the national financial switching system for Myanmar Payment Union, the National Portal, and the ERP system for United Paints Group, a leading paint manufacturer in the country.FPT is also the first foreign firm licensed to operate in the Network Facilities Service segment in Myanmar. The latest contract firmly establishes FPT Myanmar as a leading IT enterprise in the country.Myanmar, with a population of more than 54 million people, and a policy of pursuing robust economic integration, is ranked second in the top developing markets for FPT, next to Bangladesh.-VNA