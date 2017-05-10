Cyclists in An Giang in the 2016 race (Source: VNA)

– The Gao Hat Ngoc Troi Cycling Race, the 22nd version, began in Buon Ma Thuot city, Central Highlands Dak Lak province on May 10.The event is jointly organised by the Vietnam Federation of Sports Motorcycles and Bicycles, the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, and the Loc Troi Group.The event draws participation of 100 cyclists from 20 teams, including a team from Cambodia.They are competing across 11 stages totalling 945km, from Buon Ma Thuot city to Long Xuyen city in An Giang until May 19. It is one of the activities to mark the 127th birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19).The Loc Troi group will organise a number of workshops to transfer technology for local farmers in localities included in the race.It will also organise free health check-ups for more than 2,400 ethnic minority people in Dak Lak and Soc Trang and present 20 tonnes of rice to the poor in Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Soc Trang, and An Giang.Quang Van Cuong from Hat Ngoc Troi An Giang won the 1st stage of the 36-km long distance. The second and the third prizes went to Nguyen Minh Luan from Premium Cycling Vinh Long and Yoeun Phi Yuth from Cambodia.-VNA