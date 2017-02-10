Government, Fatherland Front review partnership

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Fatherland Front Central Committee President Nguyen Thien Nhan (Photo: VNA)

– A join conference between the Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC) took place on February 10 to review their cooperation last year and set out new tasks for 2017.The function was chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and VFFCC President Nguyen Thien Nhan.Participants said 2016 saw effective coordination between the sides, particularly in the organisation of drives on sustainable poverty alleviation and building new-style rural areas, as well as campaigns encouraging Vietnamese to use Vietnamese goods and protect the environment.Speaking at the conference, VFFCC President Nguyen Thien Nhan highlighted his agency’s engagement in implementing policies issued by the Party and Government for years.He cited as an example the handling of public petitions, when the VFFCC has sent its representatives and lawyers to attend meetings between the State inspection and internal affairs bodies with the people.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that the Government’s success is always attributable to significant contribution from the VFFCC, adding that joint work between the sides helped to boost the nation’s socio-economic growth last year.He urged strengthening the cooperation in building transparent Party and administration with a focus on deterring corruption, degradation and wastefulness.The PM requested that agencies must make public their inspection results for the VFF and the press to monitor.He said it is also necessary to jointly launch social campaigns that have far-reaching impacts on building new-style rural areas and civilized lifestyle in residential areas, as well as supporting the poor and boosting domestic consumption of locally made products.-VNA