Guangxi pledges to contribute to Vietnam – China ties

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) shakes hands with Peng Qing Hua, Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Source: VNA)

– Guangxi province will do its best to implement the shared perception between Vietnamese and Chinese State and Party leaders as well as expand cooperation with Vietnamese localities, stated Peng Qing Hua, Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.He made the statement at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 10.Peng noted that under the leadership and support of the two Parties and States, partnerships between his region and Vietnamese provinces are thriving, with the New Year meeting earlier on February 10 among leaders of Guangxi and four Vietnamese localities – Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang and Ha Giang, as a good example.He proposed that both countries should promptly upgrade their international border gates, while informing the PM that he has ordered Guangxi’s relevant agencies to deal with the issue of Vietnamese exports being stuck at the local border gates.For his part, PM Phuc expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the New Year meeting, adding that trade revenue with Guangxi surpassed 25 billion USD last year, accounting for 25 percent of the total trade revenue between Vietnam and China.He pointed to a number of shortcomings in cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnamese provinces, including slow implementation of agreements and trade imbalanceThe PM said he hopes the Chinese region to expand cooperation with more localities in Vietnam’s northwest, central and southern regions.He asked Guangxi to increase the import of Vietnamese agricultural produce and encourage investors to invest in Vietnam.He also requested the region to effectively implement agreements on the management of the cross-border labour flow.The PM urged both sides to ensure social order and security in areas along their shared border while effectively carrying out the two countries’ agreement on protecting and tapping tourism resources at Ban Gioc – Detian waterfalls and another on free navigation of boats at the mouth of the Bac Luan river.-VNA