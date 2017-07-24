Hai Phong seizes biggest-ever drug volume

Ngo Trac Hiep and the seized drugs (Source: VNA)

– Police in Hai Phong on July 24 busted a ring transporting drugs from Vietnam-Laos border to the city and surrounding provinces, seizing 28 cakes of heroin, weighing nearly 9.83 kg, and 8kg of methamphetamine.This was the largest drug volume the Hai Phong police have seized so far.The ring’s leader Ngo Trac Hiep, born in 1965, from Hai Phong was arrested when transporting the drugs on the Hanoi – Hai Phong highway. He hid the drugs in the holes behind the car seats.Searching his house in Le Chan district, the police seized 200 million VND (8,800 USD) and other objects related to drug trafficking.Initial investigation showed Hiep spent a long time in Laos and Vietnam – Laos border provinces.The police have commenced criminal proceedings against Hiep while continuing to investigate the case.-VNA