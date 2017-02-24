Hanoi announces economic survey

Aerial view of Hanoi. (Photo: dichoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi People’s Committee has recently issued its 2017 economic survey plan for the municipality, where it will study the business sector, administrative agencies, individual business units and religious bodies.



The authority will collect information of the former two groups starting March 1, 2017, while the latter two will be surveyed from July 1, 2017.



The areas to be surveyed include general information such as name, field of operation, ownership and operation model, in addition to labour information and wages, information on production such as assets, capital, costs and taxes and contributions to the State budget. Investment funds, energy consumption and technological application are also subject to surveying.



The preliminary report based on a few main indications will be published in December 2017. The official results will be issued in the third quarter of 2018.



The comprehensive economic survey aims to review the amount of labour and production units, income and revenue, labour allocation and ownership, besides calculating the specialised statistics targets, gross domestic product and updating business data.-VNA