Hanoi Customs launches online public services

A business processes document procedures at Hanoi Customs Department(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi Customs officially launched online public services for locals and businesses at the portal: http://pus.customs.gov.vn.



The portal will process 46 administrative procedures, including verifying tax submission, certifying copied customs documents and tax return, among others, at level 3 and level 4. Level 3 allows applicants to fill and submit the forms online while level 4 allows them to not only submit required forms but also make payments and receive results online.



As of the beginning of 2017, Hanoi Customs piloted a model of providing administrative procedures on the e- government system, of which 11 procedures were offered at agency level and 24 other services were provided at sub-agency level.



Import-export activities of enterprises are not affected by the launching of online public services, said Hanoi Customs.



The move not only boosts administrative reform but also reduces pressure for customs agencies while increasing transparency and simplification. In addition, it helps residents and businesses save time, money and papers while handling documents.



The customs agency plans to provide all public services online at level 3 as minimum and most of key services at level 4 by the end of 2017.-VNA