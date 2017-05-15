Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen shakes hands with Diane Farrell, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (Photo: thesaigontimes.vn)

– Ho Chi Minh City’s leader and Diane Farrell, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration had a meeting in the southern hub on May 15 to discuss smart city development.Taking into account interest from US enterprises toward HCM City’s plan on building a smart city, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said the city welcome international cooperation and will facilitate foreign investors, including those from the US.He said HCM City is collecting feedback from experts and high-tech businesses to build a master plan for urban development toward 2025.Diane Farrell lauded the city’s efforts in applying new technologies on the management and providing of public services.She noted that US firms, with their experiences in tackling development challenges, want to join the HCM City’ plan, particularly in building urban infrastructure.Farrell said she expects the local authorities will continue their helpful assistance for US investors.She urged both sides to expand trade connectivity and realise their agreements through practical projects.-VNA