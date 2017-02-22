Ho Chi Minh City proactive against return of avian flu

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has launched measures against the possible return of avian flu outbreaks, especially in quarantine stations and fowl slaughter and trade facilities.



Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem said several localities pay little attention to epidemic monitoring and supervision while illegal fowl trading has increased.



The municipal Animal Health Sub-Department reported that as of January 17, the city recorded 103 illegal live fowl trade locations in 14 districts and communes, posing risks of avian flu outbreaks.



Municipal authorities asked districts and communes to crack down on illegal fowl trading.



Phan Xuan Thao, head of the Veterinary Sub-Department, said amid outbreaks of avian flu in China and Cambodia, the department directed vet stations to partner with inter-sectoral delegations to deal with fowl of unclear origin at gateways to the city and take more samples of fowl brought to the city for slaughter.



The city’s vet units will also test for avian flu viruses in entertainment areas.



According to the Department of Animal Health, there were four avian flu hotspots nationwide existing for less than 21 days as of February 20.



The avian flu hotspot recently discovered in Vinh Phu Dong commune, Phuoc Long district in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu left 2,785 chicken sick and 400 others dead, with the disease likely to spread across the region.-VNA