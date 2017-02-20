Italian Communist Party hosts workshop on Vietnam’s revolution

At the workshop (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The Italian Communist Party’s (PCI) chapter in the northeastern region of Veneto has organised a national workshop on Vietnam’s revolution with the participation PCI members and Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Cao Chinh Thien.



Participants praised the significant role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and late President Ho Chi Minh in leading Vietnam to independence, unification and development.



They also underlined the remarkable contributions of late General Vo Nguyen Giap to the cause of national liberation and defence.



PCI members said Vietnam has stable politics, high economic growth, and close-knit relations with countries around the world.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Cao Chinh Thien attributed the achievements to the solidarity and assistance from international friends, including those in Italy.



He noted that the friendship between Vietnam and Italy have been thriving over the past time. Particularly, the relations between the two communist parties have been increasingly reinforced and tightened.



On the sidelines of the workshop, PCI Secretary Mauro Alboresi told reporters from the Vietnam News Agency that Vietnam’s revolution is of importance to the PCI, adding that the PCI wants to study Vietnam’s path to socialism and apply it in Italy.



The PCI is also keen to strengthen ties with the CPV and other communist parties in the globe, he said.



He added that the PCI is scheduled to host a workshop on the future of socialism with the participation of all communist parties in Europe.-VNA