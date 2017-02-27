Japan - Vietnam trade exhibition opens in Hue

Visitors of the exhibition. (Source: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – An exhibition entitled “Trade Relation between Japan and Vietnam in History” kicked off at the Hue Royal Antiquities Museum in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on February 27.



The exhibition introduces famous pottery and ceramics from Japan and a collection of Japanese bronze mirrors in the 17th and 18th centuries, among others.

On display are also Vietnam’s antiquities which were favoured by Japanese traders such as frankincense and rhino horn.



There are some official documents exchanged between the Nguyen Lords and Japanese authorities in early of the 17th century, contracts of Japanese and Vietnamese merchants and three roll paintings reflecting the two countries’ close trade relation.

The trade relation between Japan and Vietnam had been established and developed since the late 16th century, especially in the period of the Shuin-sen trade (Japanese ship-licensed trade), said Prof. Phan Thanh Hai, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre.



At that time, Japanese ships brought ceramics, canons, gunpowder, papers and minerals to Vietnam, and bought pottery, frankincense, silk and agricultural products from Vietnam to transport to Japan

The exhibition runs until May 5.-VNA