Japan - Vietnam trade exhibition opens in Hue

Thua
Thien – Hue (VNA) – An exhibition entitled “Trade Relation between
Japan and Vietnam in History” kicked off at the Hue Royal Antiquities Museum in
the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on February 27.
The exhibition introduces famous pottery and ceramics from Japan and a collection of Japanese bronze mirrors in the 17th and 18th centuries, among others.
On
display are also Vietnam’s antiquities which were favoured by Japanese traders
such as frankincense and rhino horn.
There are some official documents exchanged between the Nguyen Lords and Japanese authorities in early of the 17th century, contracts of Japanese and Vietnamese merchants and three roll paintings reflecting the two countries’ close trade relation.
The
trade relation between Japan and Vietnam had been established and developed
since the late 16th century, especially in the period of the Shuin-sen trade (Japanese
ship-licensed trade), said Prof. Phan Thanh Hai, Director of the Hue Monuments
Conservation Centre.
At that time, Japanese ships brought ceramics, canons, gunpowder, papers and minerals to Vietnam, and bought pottery, frankincense, silk and agricultural products from Vietnam to transport to Japan
The exhibition runs until May 5.-VNA