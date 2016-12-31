Japan wants improved youth ties with Vietnam

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong (R) and Suzuki Keisuke, Director of the LDP’s Youth Division (Photo: VNA)

– The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP) wants to boost affiliation between its youth division and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, said Suzuki Keisuke, Director of the LDP’s Youth Division.The Japanese official made the statement at a meeting with Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi on December 31.He said his party always treasures the relationship with the Communist Party of Vietnam and stressed the importance of increasing youth exchanges in enhancing Japan-Vietnam ties.Expressing his excitement to revisit Vietnam when the two countries’ relations are thriving, Suzuki pledged to do his best to contribute to boosting the ties, particularly in promoting Japanese investment in Vietnam.For his part, Thuong took note of progress made in bilateral engagements in all fields, including those between the two ruling parties after their signing of a cooperation pact in September 2015.Agreeing with his guest, he recommended delegation exchanges between the two parties, particularly between their young leaders and parliamentarians.-VNA