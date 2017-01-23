Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture keen on beefing up ties with HCM City

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

– Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture hopes to foster connectivity and partnership with Ho Chi Minh City in areas of the prefecture’s strength, including agriculture, aquaculture and education, said a representative of the locality.Kazuyoshi Hatakeyama, Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance in Miyagi Prefecture, made the statement at a meeting with Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem in the city on January 23.He thanked international friends, including Vietnam, for supporting the locality to overcome consequences of the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.He affirmed that Japan and Miyagi always attach much importance to cooperating with Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, especially in investment, economy, trade, education and tourism.He also pledged to work with parliamentarians in the prefecture to further foster affiliation with Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh in particular.For his part, Liem expressed his delight at the growing ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Japanese localities with many fruitful cooperation programmes in economy, culture, education and investment.Lauding the role of Japanese investors to the socio-economic development of the city, he vowed that Ho Chi Minh City will always offer preferences to foreign investors, including those from Japan, to invest in prioritised sectors of the city.He also suggested that Miyachi prefecture will increase exchange activities between people of the two localities in culture, education, science and technology, thus contributing to enhancing economic partnership between the localities for the common benefit of both sides.-VNA