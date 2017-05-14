Laos’ NA House – symbol of bilateral friendship: Deputy PM

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has described Lao’s National Assembly (NA) House, to be built with the support of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, National Assembly and people, as a symbol of the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

The Deputy PM made the comment while receiving Lao NA Vice Chairman Somphan Phengkhamy, who is head of the steering board for the construction of the Lao NA Assembly House, in Hanoi on May 14.

He said as construction of the 100 million USD project is scheduled to begin on July 18 and be handed over to the Lao side in the first quarter of 2020, the Lao side should quickly approve the project’s design and planning to promptly transfer them to Vietnam.

The official stressed that the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam attaches importance to the projects, which will have the Ministry of Construction as the project’s main investor and Corps 11 of the Ministry of National Defence as the constructor.

Vietnam will send officials of the Construction Ministry to Laos to work on the roadmap for the construction and the schedule for the ground breaking ceremony, Dung noted.

Somphan Phengkhamy said the launch of the Lao NA House will be a major activity in various events to celebrate several big anniversaries in Laos-Vietnam relations in 2017.

According to him, Laos has established a board for the project and projected July 18 as the possible date for the ground breaking ceremony.-VNA