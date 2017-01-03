Malaysia collaborates with Thailand to monitor flood in border areas

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia will continue collaborating with Thailand to monitor the current flood situation at border areas, especially in Pasir Mas and Tumpat in Kelantan, as well as in Narathiwat of Thailand, according to Malaysian news agency Bernama.



Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said all this while, the government had been keeping in touch with the security agency in Thailand to learn about the flood situation.



"There is public concern, especially among the people in Pasir Mas and Tumpat, about the flood situation in Narathiwat, and the government has been keeping in touch with the Thai security agency to monitor the disaster situation there,” the agency quoted the minister as saying.



Besides, Malaysian border officials have been sending in reports about the situation from time to time," he told reporters on January 3 after visiting flood victims at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Rantau Panjang 2.



Also present were National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director Datuk Zaitun Ab Samad and Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman.



A day earlier, Governor of Narathiwat Sittichai Sakda was reported as saying that continuous rain over the past four days had caused floods in 10 out of 13 districts in the province, affecting 23,549 residents from 150 villages.



As such, Shahidan said members of various rescue agencies and their assets in the northern states had been instructed to be in the state of full preparedness to provide assistance to the victims should the situation worsen.



Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also monitoring the situation right now, he added.-VNA