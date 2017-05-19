Malaysia intensifies raids on illegal foreign workers

Illustrative image (Source: sinarharian.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Government is continuing raids on illegal foreign workers nationwide.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia said on May 18 that 125 illegal workers were arrested, including 20 women in centre of the capital on May 17.

The arrested people came from Indonesia, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Philippines and Afghanistan, aged from 25 to 40. Those people were sent to Bukit Jalil immigration detention centre for interrogation before being deported to their countries.

Head of the department Mustafar Ali said that the raids have become regular due to the rise of illegal migrants in Malaysia.



He appealed Malaysia people, especially employers not to recruit and conceal illegal foreign workers and warned that they will face serious actions from the Government if they violate the rule.

According to the official, Malaysia conducted nearly 6,000 raids, examined 62,654 foreigners and arrested about 18,000 people since the start of 2017.-VNA