Malaysia is ready to send firefighters to Indonesia to help put out in the country (Source: EPA/VNA)

Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said on July 30 that the Malaysian Government is seriously concerned about forest fires in Indonesia, and is poised to provide assistance to the neighbouring country at any time.



Following his meeting with the governors of Indonesia’s Riau and Jambi states, Wan Junaidi said he is planning to meet the governor of Aceh state, to discuss the matter.



Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency recently warned of an increase in forest fire threats due to the ongoing drought in the country that is expected to worsen when some hot spots have already been detected in Aceh, causing the area to experience haze.



However, Indonesian authorities have given the assurance that Malaysia and Singapore would not experience haze, as it has already taken steps to halt forest fires.-VNA



