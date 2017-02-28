Mekong organic farming initiative receives US grant

Mekong Youth Farm Network (Y-Farm) is a Mekong region-wide initiative to train youths in organic farming and educate them in sustainable agriculture (Photo courtesy of Y-Farm)

- An initiative by the Mekong Youth Farm Network (Y-Farm) that focuses on youth engagement in organic farming and educating the younger generation in sustainable agriculture has won a grant from the US Department of State.It is one of 20 projects from around the world to receive this grant under the 2017YSEALI Seeds for Future programme.The network’s main activity, in all five lower Mekong countries, involves training children and youths in organic farming and sustainable agriculture.Y-Farm is developed by enthusiastic young people in the Mekong countries and managed by HCM City charity Warm Arm Association.It provides grants to young people for training in organic and sustainable farming.-VNA