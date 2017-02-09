More markers built along Dak Nong-Mundulkiri border

Boder guards patrol along Vietnam-Cambodia border. (Source: VNA)



Dak Nong (VNA) – Construction of auxiliary markers along the Dak Nong-Mundulkiri section of the Vietnam-Cambodia border began on February 9.



According to the Steering Committee for Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting of Dak Nong province, the construction of the auxiliary markers will be carried out in two phases with a total 168 markers being erected at 87 places.



In the first phase, 86 auxiliary markers will be built at 45 positions. The Vietnamese side will be responsible for building even-number markers, while the Cambodia will plant odd-number markers.



The first phase is scheduled to be completed by April 30 and the second phase will be accomplished by the end of this year.



Dak Nong has a 130-kilometre border with Cambodia’s Mundulkiri province. To date, 16 major markers at 8 positions out of 24 major markers at 13 positions have been planted along the Dak Nong-Mundulkiri border.-VNA