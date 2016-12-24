More relief aid for flood victims in central region

President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Bui Van Cuong presents financial aid to flood victims in An Hiep commune of Phu Yen province (Photo: VNA)

– Financial assistance has continued to be delivered to residents in the south central region, which has suffered from back-to-back floods.On December 24, the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh province presented 22 savings books each worth 5 million VND to the families of those who were killed during the natural disasters.Chairman of the People’s Committee Ho Quoc Dung appreciated the support by people nationwide to Binh Dinh, noting that more than 48 billion VND (2.1 million USD) has been donated to his province so far.The provincial administration has also decided to build 733 houses for poor and near-poor families whose houses collapsed in floods, according to Director of Binh Dinh’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen My Quang.Binh Dinh is the worst-hit province in floods which have killed nearly 40 people, injured 10 others and resulted in damage of some 1.9 trillion VND (83.5 million USD).The same day, a delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) visited and delivered aid to flood victims in An Hiep commune of Tuy An district, Phu Yen province.The VGCL presented 500 million VND (nearly 22,000 USD) in financial aid to help Phu Yen address flood consequences. It also gave 100 gift packages to residents in An Hiep commune and supported each local trade union member whose house collapsed with 5 million VND (about 220 USD).Two floods since the beginning of November in Phu Yen killed nine people and inundated thousands of houses, causing losses of almost 500 billion VND (nearly 22 million USD).People from across Vietnam have assisted the province with over 8.5 billion VND (373,500 USD) and tens of thousands of relief packages.-VNA