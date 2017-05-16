At the PECC meeting. (Source: VNA)

– As one of the most important ministerial meetings held annually, the 23rd Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT 23) in Hanoi on May 20-21 will review the implementation of the theme and priorities in the APEC Year 2017.

Following discussions and getting support from other APEC member economies, Vietnam already defined the theme of “Creating new dynamism, fostering a shared future” for the APEC Year 2017.

To realise the theme, Vietnam also proposed four priorities, namely promoting sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth; deepening regional economic integration; strengthening MSMEs’ competitiveness and innovation in the digital age; and enhancing food security and sustainable agriculture in response to climate change.



In addition, MRT 23 will also give instructions on economic-trade activities within the process of regional economic integration and APEC’s efforts to support the multilateral trade system which is represented by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), towards the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference scheduled to take place in Argentina from December 11-14.



The meeting will also touch upon initiatives on promoting sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth; developing human resources in the digital age, and strengthening MSMEs’ competitiveness and innovation in the digital age.



The instructions by MRT 23 will lay a foundation for Vietnam and other APEC members to improve proposals and initiatives for submission to the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in the central city of Da Nang in November.-VNA