Myanmar: Government troops occupy armed group outpost

Soldiers of Kachin Independence Army (KIA) are manning their position at a frontline in Kachin state, Myanmar. (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar’s government troops have occupied the Point-768 outpost of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and besieged its minor camps, the Army Chief’s Office announced on December 28.



The capture took place on December 27 supported by air force, infantry, artillery, tank and other heavy weapons.



Point-768 , called Lai Hpawng by KIA, located 11.2 kilometres east of Myitgyina-Bhamo road, was built to ensure communication with KIA headquarters Liza.



Earlier on December 16, the Myanmar government troops seized the Gidon outpost, a base of KIA in Waingmaw district of Kachin state.



Military conflicts occurred in Shan state’s border area since November 20 after an alliance of three groups attacked the government’s military outposts and police stations in Muse and Kutkai towns, and a border trade zone.



The armed groups were KIA, Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Kokang’s Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA).-VNA