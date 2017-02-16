NA Chairwoman meets Governor of Japanese prefecture

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and Governor Masaaki Osawa (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has vowed the Vietnamese legislature will do its best to promote ties with Japan in diverse areas.She hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 16 for a delegation from the Japanese prefecture of Gunma led by Governor Masaaki Osawa, expressing her delight that most of her guests are members of the prefecture’s Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.Ngan expressed her wish that the two countries’ friendship parliamentary groups would actively facilitate the exchange of delegations between localities and further enhance ties between Vietnamese and Japanese parliamentarians.She informed her guests that Vietnam is preparing for the upcoming visit by the Japanese Emperor and Empress which is expected to further intensify ties between the two nations.As the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia between Vietnam and Japan is growing, the prefecture businesses’ and parliamentarians’ visits to Vietnam to explore opportunities are extremely practical, contributing to fostering ties between the two peoples, she said, adding that she wishes the two countries’ localities will extend their cooperative ties.The NA leader asked the Gunma Governor to make it easier for the reception of more Vietnamese technical trainees to the prefecture.Currently, nearly 3,000 Vietnamese people are living and working in Gunma, including 1,088 trainees.Osawa, for his part, informed host that Gunma has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to boost bilateral ties, as well as held a working session with authorities of Ho Chi Minh City to lift ties between their business communities.In 2016, seven Gunma firms started their operations in Vietnam, raising the total number of Gunma businesses in Vietnam to 27.He also suggested devising a detailed plan to help more Vietnamese trainees work for Japanese firms in Vietnam after they return home.-VNA