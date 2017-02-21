NA deputies discuss investment support for Mekong Delta

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– The National Assembly Standing Committee debated the allocation of the central budget to implement the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in the Mekong Delta region between 2016-2020, at its 7th session in Hanoi on February 21.Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Van Thang presented the government’s report which said the Ministries of Construction; Transport; Education and Training; Culture, Sports and Tourism, found that the Mekong Delta needs a higher sum of investment for infrastructure building than other regions due to its complicated geology and scarcity of construction materials.The government suggested the NA Standing Committee add 1,244 communes, including 544 extremely disadvantaged communes, in 12 Mekong Delta provinces into the list of localities receiving the central budget’s support.The NA Committee for Finance and Budget said it is essential to increase investment for the Mekong Delta to address its geographical difficulties, ensure food security, and boost economic growth.NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said the NA Standing Committee agreed with the government’s proposal, but the clarification of beneficiary communes and the necessary investment amount is needed.He asked the NA Committee for Finance and Budget to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to clear up these issues before submitting to the NA Standing Committee for further consideration./.