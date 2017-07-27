Da Lat nuclear reactor (Source: VNA)

- The 12th National Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology will take place in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa from August 2-4, heard a press briefing on July 27.Tran Chi Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VAEI) said the event aims to promote research and application activities of the atomic energy sector.It also presents an opportunity for domestic and international experts to discuss and exchange the outcomes of their studies and new applications in nuclear science and technology.The event expects to gather experts from Russia, Japan, the US, the UK, France, the Republic of Korea, Netherland, Belgium, Hungary, India, Singapore, Laos, and Cambodia, as well as specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN).VAEI and IAEA will jointly host a workshop on application of nuclear technology in industry, agriculture and health.The biennial event helps promote Vietnam’s scientific research and the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.An exhibition featuring the studies, applications, equipment and services of nuclear technology in socio-economic development will be part of the event.-VNA