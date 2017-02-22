Optimism grows as shares advance for second day

illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Shares advanced for the second day on the two national stock exchanges on February 21 on rising optimism in the market outlook.The benchmark VN-Index on the HCM Stock Exchange added 0.84 percent to close at 716.6 points. The southern market index rose 0.4 percent on February 20.On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index edged up 0.4 percent to end at 86.9 points, which lifted the two-day rally to 1.2 percent.Liquidity remained high with a total of 270.2 million shares worth a combined 4.4 trillion VND (193 million USD) being traded in the two markets.The market breadth was optimistic as the rising stocks outnumbered the declining ones by 281-181 while 231 other stocks closed unchanged in the two markets.Property stocks remained a market magnet with an average growth of 2.12 percent on February 21.Big stocks like Novaland Investment Group (NVL), Dat Xanh Real Estate Service & Construction (DXG), FLC Group (FLC) and Hoang Quan Consulting Trading Service Real Estate (HQC), VinGroup (VIC) and Ninh Van Bay Real Estate (NVT) all advanced between 1.5 percent and 7 percent.Rubber and agricultural shares, such as Hoang Anh Gia Lai Co (HAG) and Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural Investment JSC (HNG) continued their strong growth. HAG rose for an eighth consecutive session to 8,200 VND a share, up 65.3 percent from its bottom price of 4,960 VND on January 18.Foreign investors remained net buyers on the main bourse in HCM City, with a net value of 190 billion VND, up 77 percent on February 20’s value. However, they offloaded shares on the Hanoi market for a small value of 887 million VND.-VNA