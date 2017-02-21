Property stocks boost benchmark VN-Index

Investors watch share prices at a Vietcombank Securities Co trading floor. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The benchmark VN-Index bounced back above 710 points on February 20, boosted by strong investments in property stocks as investors sought new opportunities in speculative shares.



On the HCM Stock Exchange, the VN-Index rose 0.4 percent to close at 701.6 points. The southern market index decreased 0.5 percent in the last two sessions after the index touched a nine-year high last week.



On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index added. 0.8 percent to end at 86.5 points. The northern market index gained 0.7 percent last week.



Foreign investors concluded the trade as net buyers for a total value of nearly 108 billion VND in the two exchanges, focusing on blue chips such as Eximbank (EIB), Sabeco (SAB), Vinamilk (VNM), Bao Viet Holdings (BVH), Hoa Phat Group (HPG) and Vingroup (VIC).-VNA