PM calls for combined effort to fight bird flu

Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked for greater efforts from ministries and sectors to prevent bird flu viruses from entering Vietnam in the context of avian flu outbreaks in many countries worldwide.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is directed to take measures against the spread of the viruses, including by spraying chemicals in poultry markets and farms.The ministry is asked to keep a close watch on the situation to timely detect and tackle outbreaks, towards preventing the viruses from spreading to humans.The ministries of Defence, and Finance will be responsible for dealing with the cross-border illegal poultry trade, while the Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies to enhance market management and quarantines, and strictly handle poultry smuggling in the market.The Ministry of Health and the MARD will work with international organisations to follow the development of new diseases related to bird flu viruses, apply preventive measures and organise treatment in cases of A/H7N9 infection.Communication agencies such as the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Television, the Vietnam News Agency and others are requested to intensify information campaigns to raise public awareness of measures for stopping bird flu viruses from transmitting to humans.Chairmen of People’s Committees of provinces and cities are responsible for directing relevant agencies and forces to handle cross-border illegal poultry trade and poultry products with unknown origin, and swiftly detect outbreaks.Attention will also be paid to ensuring food safety, especially in processing establishments, and disseminating hygiene practices in poultry breeding and slaughtering activities.-VNA