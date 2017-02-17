PM prompts Jardine Matheson to expand operations in Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Jardine Matheson Chairman Henry Keswick on February 17 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the UK’s Jardine Matheson Group to expand operations in Vietnam, thereby helping to promote the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.Receiving Jardine Matheson Chairman Henry Keswick in Hanoi on February 17, PM Phuc affirmed that the Vietnamese Government has been taking various measures to create a favourable business environment in line with international standards and free trade agreements Vietnam has joined for foreign enterprises, including Jardine Matheson.The PM spoke highly of Jardine Matheson’s diverse and successful investment and business activities around the world, adding that the Government and agencies of Vietnam will continue to provide optimal conditions for the firm to expand operations in the country.Meanwhile, Henry Keswick highly evaluated the vigorous growth of Vietnam’s economy, noting that the group is bolstering cooperation with Vietnamese businesses, especially the Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) – one of the biggest private groups in the Southeast Asian nation.Jardine Matheson plans to make long-term investment in Vietnam, he said, expressing his hope that the group would receive more support from the Vietnamese Government and relevant agencies.Keswick affirmed that his firm is willing to partner with Vietnamese enterprises to contribute to the development of the bilateral strategic partnership.-VNA