President Tran Dai Quang presents the portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh to the cipher sector (Photo: VNA)



President Tran Dai Quang has urged the cipher sector to focus on developing cryptographic science-technology and technical expertise to serve Vietnam’s modernisation and industrialisation.He made the request at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on May 18 to present the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” of the Government Cipher Commission to the southern centrally-run unification cipher department in recognition of its contributions during the American war.The President said cipher is an important science-technology sector.He asked the sector to modernise technical infrastructure and master the latest cryptographic techniques to fulfil its missions.The sector should also to strengthen coordination with ministries, departments and localities in developing competent human resources, he said.The President requested the cipher sector focus on Party building and implement the Resolution adopted at the fourth plenum of the 11th and 12th Party Central Committee on building and re-organising the Party.