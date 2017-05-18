PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and former Canadian PM Jean Chretien (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam always treasures the traditional relations with Canada and wants to boost multi-faceted cooperation with the North American nation for mutual benefits, making contributions to maintaining regional and global peace.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the confirmation at a reception for former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien on May 18.PM Phuc lauded significant contributions made by the former Canadian leader to promoting relations between the two countries in the past years,He said Vietnam wishes to cooperate with Canada in airport construction and management as Vietnamese airports are facing overload, from runways, parking lots to terminals.The Vietnamese leader stressed that fostering trade and investment is a key direction in the relations between the two nations.On the occasion, PM Phuc invited Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend APEC 2017 and make an official visit to Vietnam.For his part, Jean Chretien pinned his hope that this trip to Vietnam will open opportunities for Canadian businesses to land investments in the country, in such areas as airport management and operation.A model integrating banks with the airport management company has been applied successfully in Canada, he said, recommending that it could meet Vietnam’s demand when the country is in need of capital for infrastructure development.As Canada has a lot of experience in ensuring security for international conferences, the country can share these with Vietnam to assure safety for APEC 2017, he suggested.-VNA