Quan The Am festival brings foreign guests

One of the country’s largest festivals, the Quan The Am festival in central Da Nang city, will be held on March 16 at the Quan The Am Pagoda in Hoa Vang district.

This year’s Buddhist festival is expected to see delegations from Myanmar, Thailand and Japan.

The annual festival, held on the 19th day of the second lunar month, features the city’s unique cultural, religious and communal characteristics.

Visitors to the event will have a chance to take part in offering ceremonies, a chess festival, calligraphy performances, boat races, photo, and painting exhibitions, among others.

The festival is aimed at honouring Quan The Am, or Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, while praying for peace and prosperity.-VNA