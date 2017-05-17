Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD at 22,370 VND per USD on May 17, down 2 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied for commercial banks during the day is 23,039 VND and the floor rate 21,700 VND per USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.While Vietcombank maintained the same rates as on May 16 at 22,645 VND (buying) and 22,715 VND (selling), BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, to 22,650 VND (buying) and 22,720 VND (selling).The buying rate at Techcombank went up 10 VND compared to May 16 to 22,630 VND and the selling rate was cut by 10 VND to 22,720 VND per USD.-VNA