Reference exchange rate goes down 1 VND

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,196 VND per USD on February 7, down 1 VND from February 6.With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,861 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,532 VND per USD.In their opening hours, commercial banks continued reducing their exchange rates sharply.Vietcombank set the buying rate at 22,545 VND and the selling rate at 22,615 VND, for one USD, a drop of 40 VND from the day before.Eximbank adjusted its buying and selling rates down 30 VND to 22,540 VND and 22,630 VND per USD.BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,560 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,630 VND per USD, down 30 VND.Meanwhile, at Vietinbank, the buying rate was set at 22,575 VND per USD, down by 10 VND, and the selling rate was at 22,645 VND per USD, unchanged from the day ago.-VNA