The daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD on July 25 ​is kept at 22,429 VND (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam kept the daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD on July 25 unchanged from the previous day at 22,429 VND.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied for commercial banks during the day is 23,102 VND and the floor rate 21,756 VND per USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight changes.Vietcombank cut both rates by 5 VND to 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,765 VND (selling).Meanwhile, BIDV maintained the rates at the same level as on July 24, at 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,770 VND (selling).Techcombank listed the buying rate at 22,685 VND, down 5 VND, and selling rate at 22,770 VND, down 10 VND.-VNA