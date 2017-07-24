Reference exchange rate goes down 3 VND at week’s beginning (Photo: VNA)



The State Bank of Vietnam announced its reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,429 VND/USD on July 24, down 3 VND from the end of last week.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,102 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,756 VND per USD.Major commercial banks kept their rates stable at the opening hours.Vietcombank offered 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,770 VND (selling), per USD, unchanged from the end of last week.BIDV also posted the same rates as Vietcombank’s, with 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,770 VND (selling), per USD, also unchanged from the end of last week.Techcombank kept its buying and selling rates unchanged from July 21 at 22,685 VND and 22,780 VND.-VNA