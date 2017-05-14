A view of the Committee on Trade and Investment Meeting (Source: VNA)

Hanoi, May 14 (VNA) – The second APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM 2) and related meetings entered the sixth working day in Hanoi on May 14 with meetings and workshops focusing on urbanisation, science-technology and the internet economy, among others.

The SOM Friends of the Chair (FotC) on Urbanisation will host an APEC Dialogue on Sustainable Urbanisation, while the Policy Partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation (PPSTI) will hold a Workshop on APEC Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The fourth Meeting of the Ad-hoc Steering Group on the Internet Economy (AHSGIE 4) and the second Meeting of the Committee on Trade and Investment (CTI 2) will be organised.

Meanwhile, the Human Resources Development Working Group (HRDWG) will convene its plenary meeting. Also on May 14, there will be a Project Management Training Workshop.

Up to 49 meetings, workshops and dialogues of APEC committees and working groups have been held to prepare contents for SOM 2 scheduled to take place on May 17-18.-VNA