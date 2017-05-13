Participants talk on the sidelines of SOM 2 and related meetings (Photo: VNA)

– A workshop on developing the methodology for measuring and realising the sustainability of cities in the APEC region took place in Hanoi on May 13 as part of the APEC 2017 Second Senior Officials Meeting (SOM2) and related meetings.The event aims to help cities in APEC economies solve the environmental issues caused by rapid economic growth and urbanisation.Participants discussed the development of sustainable cities, especially resources circulation and waste management, as well as shared their economies’ experience in environmental protection.According to Phan Thi Hien, deputy head of the Environmental Protection Division under the Da Nang Department of Natural Resources and Environment, her locality has taken effective measures to protect the environment, mobilising the engagement of local residents, tourists and organisations in the action.To prepare for the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, Da Nang will try its best to create a clean environment so as to promote the image of a future environmental city to the international community, especially tourists, she said.Sharing Singapore’s experience in this field, Dr. Malone Lee Lai Choo, Director of the Centre for Sustainable Asian Cities of the School of Design & Environment under the National University of Singapore, said that her country has tried to make improvements in the environment for almost 40-50 years.“We have cleaned up rivers and seriously implemented environmental laws and regulations to ensure polluters can be aware of their actions’ impacts,” she said, adding that Singapore has also developed waste management and stopped dumping wastes.She emphasised the importance of the engagement of the residents and the partnership between the government, businesses and people in improving the environment.-VNA