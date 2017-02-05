Tay Ninh acts to prevent bird flu spread

Veterinary staff vaccinate poultry to prevent the outbreak of H5N1 influenza. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southwest province of Tay Ninh has directed all local authorities of its border districts to take immediate steps to prevent the spread of H5N1 bird flu and foot and mouth disease from Cambodia.



Nguyen Van May, director of the province’s Veterinary Department, said Cambodia had reported an outbreak of bird flu in the south-eastern Svay Rieng province last week.



At least 68 birds had died and another 322 had been culled, the Cambodian farm ministry said in a statement posted on the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) website on January 31.



Tay Ninh’s Veterinary Department has asked district authorities and officials at border stations to strengthen inspection and prevent traders and residents from bringing poultry and cattle into Vietnam from Cambodia.



Local officials have also been instructed to spray chemicals and disinfect vehicles coming from the infected regions.



All livestock and poultry farms as well as households have been ordered to vaccinate their cattle and poultry, spray chemicals regularly and clean their breeding facilities to prevent an outbreak.



The department has also asked the provincial authorities to urgently provide funds for vaccination in five districts in the province.-VNA