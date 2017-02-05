Foot-and-mouth disease breaks out in Cambodia

Illustrative image (Source: phnompenhpost.com)



– Prey Veng Province has reported an outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease on the local cattle herd, affecting mainly buffaloes and cows.The provincial veterinary department sent a working team to Angkor Sor commune, Me San district, on February 4 to implement measures to stamp out the disease.Chen Vi Sal, head of the department, said the vets treated more than 40 affected animals and sprayed chemical at 150 households living close to the area where the disease started.The department also provided free of charge medicine to locals within a 3-kilometre radius from the site of the outbreak to prevent the disease from spreading.Prey Veng share a borderline with the Vietnamese provinces of Dong Thap, Long An and Tay Ninh./.